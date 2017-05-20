Nayeem Khan says Hurriyat tapes doctored; Syed Ali Shah Geelani suspends him from party

Srinagar: Nayeem Khan, the senior separatist leader who allegedly confessed to receiving funds from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley in a sting operation by a news channel, on Saturday termed the video as "doctored and fake".

Khan, addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said: "The agenda of the Indian media is to defame the Kashmir struggle."

He said the video shown was run in "bits and pieces and everything has been taken out of context".

"We generate funds at the local level to help victims of the conflict. Yes, Pakistan is a basic party to the Kashmir dispute and it is supporting the freedom struggle in Kashmir," Khan told the media.

Meanwhile, Geelani suspended the membership of Khan from the Hurriyat.

Geelani in a statement said: "I have suspended the National Front led by Muhammad Nayeem Khan from the Hurriyat till such time the controversy raised by the TV news report is explained".