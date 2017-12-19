Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in Kerala to review search and rescue operation Sahayam

Kochi: Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will review 'Operation Sahayam', the search and rescue operations going on off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

The admiral, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday, will be the chief guest at a two-day seminar being conducted on 'Operational Sea Training and Safety Onboard Ships'.

It is being organised to commemorate the silver jubilee of the Organisation of Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), from 20-21 December at the Naval Base.

The chief of naval staff will use the opportunity to review 'Operation Sahayam', a full-scale search and rescue operation being conducted by the Southern Naval Command over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in the aftermath of the very severe Cyclonic Storm 'Ockhi', a defence release said.

Admiral Lanba was received by Vice-Admiral AR Karve, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Comand on his arrival at the naval air station, INS Garuda, it said.

The admiral is accompanied by Reena Lanba, President, Naval Wives Welfare Association, who would be reviewing the welfare activities being undertaken by NWWA (southern region).

The navy chief will leave Kochi on 21 December.