Naugam encounter: Four militants, three soldiers killed during infiltration bid along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector. The encounter which started on Saturday and continued till Sunday killed three soldiers as well.

According to reports, the gun battle took place when Indian Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants. The latest reports said that four weapons and war-likes stores were also recovered during the operation, ANI said.

"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said. Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said. Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives on Saturday in the encounter.

With inputs from PTI