National security threat under Modi govt; 172 terror attacks, 578 soldiers killed in three years: Congress

Panaji: Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government on its third anniversary, the Congress today said the situation at the country's borders is "alarming" as 172 terror attacks have taken place in the last three years and scores of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives.

Stating that the national security is in danger and the internal security too is under threat, the Congress accused the Modi government of boasting about their three years in office against such backdrop.

"Modi government just completed three years in office but the state of affairs of our national security is bad. The government has failed tremendously on every front.They are going gaga over their rule of three years, but the fact is our national security is in danger," AICC secretary Amit Deshmukh told reporters here.

"There are incidents such as Dinanagar, Udhampur, Pathankot, Srinagar, Pampore, Akhnoor and the list is long. However, the government does not seems to be looking into its failure, but is busy tom-tomming their three-year rule," he said.

The Congress leader said the situation at the borders is "alarming and the internal security is also under threat".

"As many as 172 terror attacks took place in the last three years. 12 major terror attacks have taken place in the last 21 months alone. A total of 578 jawans and 877 civilians were killed in the last three years," he claimed.

According to Deshmukh, a total of 203 jawans martyred in Jammu and Kashmir alone, whereas Pakistan is indulged in ceasefire violations on 1,343 occasions in J&K.

He said the demand of armed forces for defence capital budget has been drastically reduced by over Rs 8,000 crore.

"Because of our international polices, jawans are humiliated and martyred," the Congress leader said