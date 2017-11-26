National Law Day: Narendra Modi says Constitution's energy can be channelised to create 'New India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the celebrations for National Law Day in New Delhi and gave the valedictory address. The National Law Day is celebrated on 26 November since 1979. Modi on October, 2015 declared that 26 November would also be celebrated as the second Constitution Day in memory of BR Ambedkar. The Constitution was partially adopted on this day 68 years ago.

During his address, Modi praised the Constitution and called it the soul of India's democratic system, which has withstood the test of time. While saying that the Constitution is sacred to us, he said that framing a draft which suits people of a country as diverse as India is a major task.

The prime minister further lauded the Constitution and said that with changing time, it has solved numerous problems that our country faces. Quoting BR Ambedkar, he said, "It is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that man is vile.''

PM: ऐसा कोई विषय नहीं, जिसकी व्याख्या, जिस पर दिशा-निर्देश हमें भारतीय संविधान में ना मिलते हों। संविधान की इसी शक्ति को समझते हुए संविधान सभा के अंतरिम चेयरमैन श्री सचिदानंद सिन्हा जी ने कहा था-

“मानव द्वारा रचित अगर किसी रचना को अमर कहा जा सकता है तो वो भारत का संविधान है”। — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2017

He also said that 68 years ago, we decided the direction in which our country will move and those rules and laws were given by the Constitution. The prime minister said that Constitution Day is a day to remember the people who formed this document. Quoting the interim president of Constituent Assembly, Sachidanand Sinha, Modi said, "If there is any creation made by man which is immortal, it's India's Constitution."

स्वतंत्रता के इतने वर्षों बाद भी आंतरिक कमजोरियां दूर नहीं हुई हैं। इसलिए कार्यपालिका, न्यायपालिका और विधायिका, तीनों ही स्तर पर मंथन किए जाने की जरूरत है कि अब बदले हुए हालात में कैसे आगे बढ़ा जाए। अपनी-अपनी कमजोरियां हम जानते हैं, अपनी-अपनी शक्तियों को भी पहचानते हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2017



भारत आज दुनिया का सबसे नौजवान देश है। इस नौजवान ऊर्जा को दिशा देने के लिए देश की हर संवैधानिक संस्था को मिलकर काम करने की आवश्यकता है। 20वीं सदी में हम एक बार ये अवसर चूक चुके हैं। अब 21वीं सदी में न्यू इंडिया बनाने के लिए, हम सभी को संकल्प लेना होगा।: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2017

Modi said that on Constitution Day, Indians face an important question. It is whether the four pillars of democracy are working together to strengthen each other. He also said the three arms of the government must work together and move towards the creation of a 'New India'. He reiterated his commitment to creating a 'New India' and said that energy can be channelised from the Constitution to achieve the target, The Financial Expressreported. The legislature, he said, should have the independence of making laws and the executive should have the independence of taking decisions. He also said that the Supreme Court should have the independence of interpreting the Constitution. "Our Constitution is as vibrant as possible, even more sensitive. Our Constitution is as accountable, competent as well," the prime minister said.

Modi also talked about the achievements of his government and said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has unified the nation and made possible the dream of one tax one nation. He further said that the government has taken several decisions which have helped in ease of doing business.