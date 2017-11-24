National Conference delegation meets Dineshwar Sharma, urges rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Jammu: The Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma met a delegation of the minority cell of the opposition National Conference (NC) party, which strongly batted for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in clusters to "ensure preservation of culture" of the community.

Sharma began his second visit to the state on Friday.

He was appointed the Centre's interlocutor on 23 October to hold talks with all stakeholders in a bid to find a lasting peace. He will visit migrant camps in Jammu and as well as the Valley during his four-day visit to the state.

Soon after his arrival, Sharma reached Jagti Township to interact with displaced Kashmiri Pandits living there.

"We met Sharma in Jammu on Friday. We told him Kashmiri Pandits cannot live in their original places. They should be accommodated in clusters in Kashmir when they are brought back after normalcy returns to the Valley," NC leader Vijay Bakaya told reporters at the township.

Bakaya, a former chief secretary in the state government and an advisor to ex-chief minister Farooq Abdullah, led the delegation.

"Living in clusters will ensure preservation of culture and traditions of the community besides giving them a sense of security," he said.

Bakaya asked the state government to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the return of the displaced community to the Valley, saying the Kashmiri Pandits were "ready to play their role".

A delegation of Jagti Tenement Association also met Sharma. Its president Shadi Lal Pandita raised the issue of constructing a township in the Valley and criticised the statement of the Union government that no township will be set up.

Some people at the township were angry after finding their names were not on the list of those allowed to meet Sharma. They claimed that Sharma had come to interact with the residents of Jagti Camp but the Kashmiri Pandits from non-camp areas and political parties were invited instead.

"He should have met us, the residents of Jagti instead of meeting political parties," a Jagti resident said.