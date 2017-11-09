Nashik: One farmer dies, 69 hospitalised due to food poisoning after having meal at event organised by pesticide firm

Nashik: One farmer died due to suspected food poisoning and 69 others were admitted in hospitals after they had meal at a seminar organised by a pesticide producing company near Nashik on Wednesday, a health official said.

Condition of three farmers is serious, he said.

The incident took place at Umarale village in Nashik district, where the private company had organised a seminar on tomato crops for farmers.

On eating the food served after the programme, at least 70 farmers complained of vomiting and giddiness. They were taken to different hospitals for treatment, Suresh Jagadale, the civil surgeon of Nashik said.

Later, one of them, Atul Kedar (41), died, he said, adding the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Samples of food served to the farmers have been sent for examination, Jagadale said.

He said the farmers are being treated in Nashik Civil Hospital, a rural hospital in Dindori taluka and a private medical facility in the city.