Naroda Patiya case: SIT court defers screening of Tehelka sting CD of 'Operation Kalank'

Ahmedabad: The screening of the Tehelka sting CD in the 2002 Naroda Gam case had to be deferred by the special SIT court on Monday after it was told that the video was with the Gujarat High Court.

The court had made arrangements to screen the CD of "Operation Kalank", which was published by Tehelka magazine in its 7 November, 2002 issue, and also aired by Hindi news channel Aaj Tak in order to consider certain parts of it as evidence in the case.

The court was told that the CD was currently with the high court, which heard a batch of appeals against the verdict in the 2002 Naroda Patiya case.

Special judge PB Desai said the screening will be held when the CD is brought back, and ordered arguments over the deposition made by journalist Ashish Khetan, who had carried out the sting operation.

The court will hear the case again on Tuesday.

Former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi and VHP leader Jaideep Patel - both of whom are facing trial in the case -figure in the sting operation.

Bajrangi is reportedly seen in the video saying that Hindu organisations operating in Naroda Gam, Naroda Patiya, and Gulberg housing society, the scene of the post-Godhra riots, were mobilised to avenge the Godhra train burning incident in which 59 kar sevaks were killed.

Naroda Gam massacre is one of the nine major communal riots cases investigated by the Special Investigation Team.

Eleven Muslims were killed in Naroda Gam in Ahmedabad during a bandh called to protest the Godhra train burning incident.

Altogether 82 people are facing trial in the case.