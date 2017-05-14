Narendra Modi's Save Narmada event to cost Rs 125 crore: MP Congress

Bhopal: As much as Rs 125 crore will be spent on ensuring an impressive crowd at a "Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra" event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Monday, the Congress Madhya Pradesh unit claimed on Sunday.

The May 15 event at Amarkantak will mark the end of the Madhya Pradesh government's pet project.

This sum will include expenditure on ferrying people to the event in over 5,300 buses and providing them food and training, besides on the security paraphernalia, the state Congress unit said.

A target has been set for authorities in each of the 51 districts on the number of people to be sent for the event, Congress leader Ajay Singh claimed.

He alleged that the ground reality on the Save Narmada project was quite different from what was being projected by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan state government.

Modi will pay a one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday to participate in the concluding ceremony of the project, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Modi will take a chopper ride from Jabalpur in the afternoon to reach Amarkantak to participate in the event. The prime minister will return to Delhi from Jabalpur around 5 pm.

The Narmada river originates at Amarkantak. The Yatra had started from Amarkantak on 11 December 2016 and is concluding on Monday after covering a distance of nearly 3,500 km.

(With inputs from IANS)