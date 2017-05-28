Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will also be aired in Sanskrit for first time today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday morning as part of his radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat, where he speaks about a range of issues affecting the common man of the country.

Sunday's edition, which will be the 33rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am. This will be the first time that the prime minister's address will also be aired in Sanskrit later in the day.

#PMonAIR: First time ever #Sanskrit version of PM's #MannKiBaat on AIR📻. Tune into Indraprastha & FM gold Channel at 8 pm today. pic.twitter.com/4F6cIdMW68 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 28, 2017

As the Modi government completes three years in power, the monthly radio programme has been converted into a book called Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution On Radio. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has written the preface to the book.