Narendra Modi's four-nation tour: PM arrives in Germany, to hold meeting with Angela Merkel

Berlin: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of a six-day, four-nation European tour that will also take him to Spain, Russia and France.

Modi is to hold a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her country resort of Schloss Meseberg on Monday evening.

Modi is accompanied by Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman and Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar.

On Tuesday, Modi and Merkel will head the fourth round of the biannual Inter-Governmental Consultations. Germany is the only country with which India has such an arrangement. Both the leaders will then address the India-Germany Business Summit.

Later, Modi will call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France.