Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping may meet at BRICS summit in China from 3-5 September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China in September for a BRICS summit paving the way for the Indian premier and President Xi Jinping's meet after the India-China tensions following the Doka La standoff, media reports said. The summit will be held from 3-5 September, NDTV said.

"At the invitation of the President of People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province during 3-5 September, 2017 to attend the ninth BRICS Summit," a statement from the foreign ministry read. The announcement comes at a time when India is focussing on no unilateral stance to change status quo.

According to IANS, India and China ended their over 70-day-long tense standoff in Doka La on Monday with both agreeing to withdraw troops from the disputed region ahead of the BRICS summit.

Modi will also pay a state visit to Myanmar from 5-7 September on the invitation of Myanmar president U Htin Kyaw. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first bilateral State visit to Myanmar.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan.

On Tuesday, China remained non-committal on the issue of stopping road construction in Doka La, a day after Indian and Chinese troops ended a 73-day standoff that was triggered by China's move to build a road in the border area.

"In order to meet the needs of defending the borders, improving the living conditions, China has long engaged in infrastructure development including the road construction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

