Narendra Modi welcomes 10 ASEAN leaders at Rajpath as they arrive as chief guests for 69th Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the leaders of 10 ASEAN countries at the Rajpath in New Delhi as they arrived as the chief guests of India's 69th Republic Day celebrations.

Modi, who wore a traditional headgear, shook hands with the ASEAN leaders as they arrived. The leaders wore a traditional Indian scarf.

It is the first time that leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

They are President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

