Narendra Modi visits Germany as a part of his 4-nation tour, stresses on counter-terrorism efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Berlin on Tuesday as a part of his 4-nation tour. He will be holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Markel. "I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes & deepen India-Germany friendship", PM tweeted on reaching Berlin
Prime Minister said that the meet will "chart out a future road-map of co-operation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development co-operation, health and alternative medicine."
Regional and inter-global issues, Brexit consequences, trade and increased radicalisation were discussed during the three-hour-long interaction, some at the delegation level and some one-to-one between Modi and Markel.
The talks are a part of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. Both countries will sign a series of substantial MoUs (memorandums of understanding) and joint declaration of intent after the talk.
Germany is currently one of the leading foreign direct investors in India, with around 1,800 German companies operating in India.