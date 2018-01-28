Narendra Modi to visit West Asia between 9-12 Feb; will be first Indian PM to visit Palestine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a historic visit to Palestine during a trip to the West Asia from 9-12 February that will take him to the UAE and Oman.

This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Palestine and Modi's second visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after August 2015.

"The prime minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events," the external affairs ministry said on Saturday night.

The visit to Palestine comes after the visit of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India in January this year.

In Dubai, Modi will address the Sixth World Government Summit at which India has been extended 'Guest of Honour' status.

The UAE and Oman are home to large numbers of expatriate Indians whom Modi will meet.