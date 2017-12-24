Narendra Modi to visit Noida tomorrow to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line; police issues traffic advisory

Noida: In view of prime minister Narendra Modi's visit on 25 December to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, a traffic advisory has been issued for that day and entry of heavy vehicles has been banned in some parts of Noida.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Sector 38 Botanical Garden bus stand till Atta chowk road, the advisory issued by the Noida Traffic Police said.

The road connecting Sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 too will remain blocked for vehicular traffic. Light vehicles can take the turn from below Mahamaya Flyover via Hajipur to reach sector 126,

Entry of heavy vehicles through Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, Chilla Regulator, Sector 60 elevated road and MP road to FNG (Parthla) crossing will not be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm, the advisory said.

Those coming from Greater Noida to attend the prime minister's public rally at sector 125 can take Sector 93 cut and via service road to reach the rally site.

The 12.64 kilometre section of the Delhi metro connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi will significantly reduce travel time.

Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida.