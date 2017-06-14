Narendra Modi to visit Kochi on 17 June, will inaugurate first phase of metro service

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel on a Kochi Metro train when he inaugurates Kerala's first metro on 17 June. But "Metro man" E Sreedharan has not been given a seat on the dais.

In the first 25-km phase, trains will run for 13 kilometers between Palarivattom and Aluva. Work is on the remaining section.

Those on the dais will be Modi, Governor of Kerala P Sathasivam, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Elias George, the Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Corporation, told the media that the list of invitees to the dais was prepared and sent to the Prime Minister's Office. "The final list is made by the PMO. We have no role in this".

Among others who have been excluded from the dais are Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, local MP KV Thomas and local legislator PT Thomas.

Reacting to the exclusion of Sreedharan from the dais, PT Thomas said that,"This shows the arrogance of the BJP".

"When the foundation stone for Kochi Metro was laid by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, none was left out from the dais. This is Kerala's dream project and key people behind this are now asked to sit in the audience. This is totally unfair".

Work on Kochi Metro began in 2012 after the Chandy government entrusted the project to DMRC, with its principal advisor Sreedharan overseeing it.