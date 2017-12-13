Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on Thursday to cast his vote in second phase of polling

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again visit Gujarat on Thursday, the second and final day of polling in the Assembly election, to cast his vote. Many other senior state and national leaders will also be here to cast their votes.

Modi, who returned to the national capital on Tuesday, after extensively campaigning for four consecutive days and having practically made Gujarat his home for more than a month, will come to Ahmedabad, where he will cast his vote at Nishan Vidyalaya in Ranip area.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah too will be in the city to cast his vote from his former assembly constituency, Naranpura. He had vacated the seat to contest for a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Another Rajya Sabha member from BJP representing Gujarat — Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be in city to cast his vote from Vejalpur region of Ahmedabad.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani too will be in Ahmedabad city to cast his vote from Khanpur area. The sitting MLA from Abdasa and Congress candidate from Mandvi, Shaktisinh Gohil will be casting his vote in Gandhinagar.

State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki will exercise his voting right in Borsad town of Kheda district. Another Congress candidate Siddharth Patel will be casting his vote from Dabhoi.

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017.