Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on 22 and 23 May; will inaugurate public projects

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat for two days early next week, during which he will attend the annual general meeting of African Development Bank to be held in Gandhinagar on 23 May.

The state unit of BJP said on Wednesday during his 22 and 23 May visit, Modi will also go to Kutch district in the state to inaugurate development works at Kandla and dedicate to the nation Narmada Water pumping station at Bhachau in the same district.

"The prime minister will arrive at Bhachau in Kutch district on 22 May. After attending a programme in Bachau, he will reach Kandla, where he will attend a programme of Kandla Port Trust. He will make a night halt in Gandhinagar," state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

At Bhachau, Modi will dedicate the pumping station of Narmada Water Project to the district. With this pumping station, the Narmada water will reach the remote areas of Kutch district, which lies in the arid western part of the state.

Modi will then attend another programme at Kandla Port Trust, one of India's largest seaports along the Gulf of Kutch in Kutch district, where he will dedicate to the nation various developmental works.

After a night halt at Gandhinagar, he will attend the Annual General Meeting of African Development Bank the next day.

"On 23 May, the prime minister will attend the annual general meeting of the African Development Bank, which is being organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. After that, he will leave for Delhi," Pandya said.

The AGM is likely to see a participation by private sectors from across Africa, ministers of finances from 80 countries, and also heads of states from several African countries.

This is Modi's third visit to the state this year. On 7 April, he had visited Botad to inaugurate the Link two of the state government's ambitious SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) project by formally releasing Narmada water in Krushnasagar dam.

Earlier, on March 8, he had visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanch from across the country on the International Women's Day.