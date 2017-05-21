Narendra Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday, will inaugurate development projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Gujarat on Monday where he would inaugurate some developmental projects and attend the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) group.

During his two-day visit, he will launch projects at the Kandla Port and in Bhachau, both in the Kutch district which had borne the brunt of the 2001 earthquake.

He will also address two public meetings.

"Tomorrow, I will begin a two-day Gujarat visit, during which I will join programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar," the prime minister tweeted on Sunday.

"I shall inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham," he said in another tweet.

In Bhachau, a pumping station would be inaugurated, he added. He will also address a public meeting in Bhachau.

Kutch has a very special place in my heart. It is blessed with wonderful people and a remarkable spirit of resilience, said Modi, a former chief minister of Gujarat.

From suffering unimaginable destruction due to the 2001 quake, Kutch is today known as one of India s fastest growing districts, he said.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the massive earthquake hit the state on 26 January, 2001. Kutch was worst-hit by that quake.

"On Tuesday, I will be in Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the @AfDB_Group," the prime minister added.

"The Annual Meetings of @AfDB_Group have chosen the very relevant theme of Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa," he said.

On the sidelines, he will meet some of the distinguished delegates of the AfDB Group.