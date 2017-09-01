Narendra Modi to reshuffle cabinet before Sunday trip to China, Amit Shah asks Rudy, Kalraj Mishra, 3 others to quit

Sources within the Bharatiya Janata Party have told Firstpost the Cabinet reshuffle has been postponed from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the BRICS summit in China at 3 pm.

Though there is no official confirmation on the time of the meeting, the sources believe that the expansion or the Cabinet reshuffle would be finalised in the presence of the prime minister before his departure for China for the BRICS Summit which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Sources also revealed that the five ministers who resigned from their posts ahead of the reshuffle – small and medium enterprises minister Kalraj Mishra, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation minister Uma Bharti, skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for human resource development Mahendra Nath Pandey and minister of state for water resources Sanjiv Baliyan – were directed to do so by party president and master strategist Amit Shah.

News18 quoted sources as saying that Nitin Gadkari is likely to be made the railway minister. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has already offered to quit after three train derailments earlier this month. Prabhu may be given the charge of the environment ministry.

With eyes firmly on 2019, the Narendra Modi government is all set for an expansion and a Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday morning.

With 18 months to deliver before the 2019 polls, Modi will need to weed out the dead wood from the government and infuse new blood in the cabinet. This also gives him and Shah the opportunity to reinforce personnel to fine tune and balance its polarisation efforts with its social engineering exploits.