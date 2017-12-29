Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 43,129 crore refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer district in January

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Rajasthan on 14 January to lay the foundation stone for Rs 43,129-crore Barmer refinery, and later in the month he would visit Jhunjhunu, which has won recognition under the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" programme.

Talking to IANS, Additional District Magistrate OP Bishnoi said the administration was making security arrangements for Modi's expected visit. However, he added that confirmation of the Prime Minister's visit was still expected.

Modi is likely to visit Jhunjhunu at the end of January or in the first week of February.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, the Jhunjhunu District Collector, said the Women and Child Health Department had conveyed that the prime minister might visit Jhunjhunu on 22 January, or in the first week of February.

The Jhunjhunu administration has started making preparations for Modi's visit.

Modi had flagged off the ambitious Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme on 22 January, 2015, from Panipat in Haryana.

Jhunjhunu has won awards at the national level for registering success in improving its skewed sex ratio.

Jhunjhunu has also been ranked among the 10 best performing districts under the programme in the country.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia called a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparations and security arrangements during the visit of PM Modi in Barmer.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ashok Jain, OP Galhotra and Additional Chief Secretary NC Goyal, among several other senior officers.