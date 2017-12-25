Narendra Modi to launch Delhi Metro's Magenta Line: Arvind Kejriwal's exclusion reveals BJP's cheap mentality, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for its "hatred" towards Arvind Kejriwal, terming the Delhi chief minister's exclusion from the inauguration of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line their "cheap mentality".

"This hasn't happened for the first time. The same thing happened during the launch of the Faridabad corridor.

"This means BJP-led central government has so much hatred against the Delhi chief minister that the prime minister doesn't like to sit or stand with him," Singh said in response to a question at a media conference.

"Ye unki ochi manasikta ko darshaata hai (this shows their cheap mentality)," he added.

Modi will inaugurate a segment of the newly-built Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on Monday which will connect Botanical Garden in Noida to South Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir while Kejriwal's office didn't receive any invitation for the event.