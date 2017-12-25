Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line today: Security tightened in Noida ahead of visit

Noida: Tight security is in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi.

Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida. The elite Special Protection Group, which provides security to the prime minister, has taken control of the premises.

Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces are part of the security arrangements at the venue. The area has been divided into 15 zones and an officer for each has been appointed.

Aerial surveillance will be conducted with the help of helicopters, for which three helipads have been made at Botanical Garden.