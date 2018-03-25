You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi to deliver Mann Ki Baat address today; tune in to Doordarshan, AIR for live speech

India FP Staff Mar 25, 2018 09:27:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The address, which will begin at 11 am on Sunday, can be heard live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app.

All India Radio will also air the speech in regional languages immediately after the live address.

A full text of the speech will also be published in English on Firstpost once the prime minister concludes his speech.


Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 09:27 AM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 09:27 AM

Also See






What The Duck: In conversation with former India pacer Zaheer Khan



Top Stories




Cricket Scores