Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at News18's Rising India Summit today: List of events

News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network, will start off in New Delhi at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave at 5.45 pm on Friday. Dignitaries from across fields will be in attendance, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The Rising India Summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, will gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature and the country's growth trajectory in the face of global challenges.

Over the next forty eight hours, Union ministers, sportsmen, industrialists, CEOs, thinkers and celebs will come together on a single platform to discuss the country's growth and participation at the global stage. We will continue to bring you LIVE updates of the event as and when news breaks. But here is the complete itinerary of News18's Rising India Summit.

Day 1 Friday

Session 1

5:45 PM

The Building Blocks of a Rising India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

and

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Coal

Moderated by Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN-News18

Session 2

6:30 PM

The Making of a New World Power

Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Anil Agarwal, Group Chairman, Vedanta

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

Deep Kalra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India

Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO, KKR India

Moderated by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18

Session 3

7:15 PM

Nayi Rahein, Naye Sapne

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh

Moderated by Amish Devgan, Executive Editor, News18 India

7:45 PM – SPG PROCEDURE

8 PM – 8:10 PM

Meet and Greet with PM

8:10 PM – Rahul Joshi, Group CEO and Group Editor-In-Chief welcomes PM

Session 4

Keynote Address

8.15 PM

Rising India: Finally It’s Here

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Vote of Thanks

Cocktails & Dinner

DAY 2 Saturday

Session 1

10 AM

Keynote

Rising India: The Challenges Within

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister

Session 2

10:30 AM

A View from Afar

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning Economist

Q&A moderated by Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18

Tea Break

11:30 AM – 11.45 AM

Session 3

11:45 AM

India Rising: Is It?

Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist, Morgan Stanley in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18

Session 4

12:15 PM

The Making of a Star

Kangana Ranaut, Actor, in conversation with Anuradha SenGupta, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18

Lunch 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM

Session 5

2:15 PM

India Uncut

Ranveer Singh, Actor, in conversation with Rajeev Masand, Entertainment Editor, CNN-News18

Session 6

3:15 PM

The Big Leap: Up and Ahead

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, in conversation with Sumit Awasthi, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India

Session 7

3.35 PM

India and the World

Shyam Saran, Former Foreign Secretary

Shaurya Doval, Director, India Foundation

Nirupama Rao, Former Foreign Secretary

Vijay Chauthaiwale, In- Charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP

Moderated by Zakka Jacob, Deputy Executive Editor, CNN-News18

TEA BREAK 4.15 PM – 4.30 PM

Session 8

4.30 PM

States of the Union

North-East Reset

Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya in conversation with Bhupendra Chaubey, Executive Editor, CNN-News18

Session 9

5.15 PM

States of the Union: Punjab

Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister Punjab, in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, Consulting Editor, CNN-News18

Session 10

5.45 PM

Looking through the New India Lens

Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Prasoon joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification in conversation with Marya Shakeel, Political Editor, CNN-News18

Session 11

6.15 PM

The Monk who Took on a New Mantle

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Moderated by Kishore Ajwani, Deputy Managing Editor, News18 India

Session 12

7 PM

Making It Happen In India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister

