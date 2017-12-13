You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi to commission first Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari into Indian Navy in Mumbai tomorrow

IndiaIANSDec, 13 2017 16:30:29 IST


Mumbai: The first of the indigenous Scorpene-class submarines, INS Kalvari, will be commissioned in the Indian Navy on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, navy officials said on Wednesday.

Commissioning of this submarine — named after the first Foxtort-class submarine, INS Kalvari inducted into the navy on 8 December, 1967 — comes days after the Navy observed the golden jubilee of its submarine wing.

Indian Navy's first Scorpene submarine is seen after being undocked from Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship building yard. Reuters

File image of Indian Navy's first Scorpene submarine at Mazagon Docks. Reuters

The Scorpenes are being built by the Mazagaon Dockyard Limited here under Project 75 with the transfer of technology from a foreign collaborator — DCNS of France.

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch crippling attacks on the enemy with precision-guided weapons.


The attacks can be carried out with torpedoes both while submerged or on the surface — in all war theatres, including the tropics, giving it the invulnerability unmatched by many other submarines.

The second Scorpene submarine, INS Khanderi, is presently undergoing trials and is likely to be soon inducted into the navy.


Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 02:25 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 04:30 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores