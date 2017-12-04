Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to extend greetings on Navy Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Indian naval personnel on the occasion of Navy Day.

"On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families," Modi tweeted, attaching a video of the Indian Navy showing its prowess in the sea.

On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families. pic.twitter.com/O36rKhnC4I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

Navy Day is celebrated annually on 4 December to celebrate the Indian Navy's achievements and commemorate the sacrifices made by the personnel.