Narendra Modi says social entrepreneurs can benefit from Swachh Bharat programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said social entrepreneurs can benefit from Swachh Bharat programme as it has huge business element, while stressing on the need to convert waste into wealth.

A large number of youth, in the role of social entrepreneurs, are coming forward to partake in Swachh Bharat, he said.

The Swachh Bharat mission provides opportunities for a large number of social entrepreneurs to emerge, Modi said.

"Waste to wealth is a belief that is gaining momentum.

Lot of social entrepreneurship is being devoted towards this," Modi said while speaking at the commemoration of 90 years of Essel Group here.

The prime minister further said, "If we consider waste as waste, then we have lost our precious possession."

He said there is a crisis of natural resources shortage and it can be tackled in a scientific manner with proper management and judicious usage.

The prime minister also said entrepreneurship has been an inherent part of Indian system that has been passed on from one generation to another.

Modi highlighted the importance of family values in India, saying it is the biggest gift to the world.

"Today, even in the most advanced countries, revival of family values have become a part of election manifesto," the prime minister said.