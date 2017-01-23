Narendra Modi salutes Netaji Bose on his birth anniversary, calls him 'a great intellectual'

Remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Bose was "a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and well being of the marginalised sections of society".

I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on https://t.co/IftvV0e2V2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

In June 2016, the Central government had released another batch of declassified files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on portal www.netajipapers.gov.in.

The files included report of Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry on the alleged disappearance of Bose and Action Taken Report of 2006.

The new batch of files consisted among others files containing photographs of interior view of Renkoji Temple showing how Netaji's ashes are kept, Russia Parliament question on Netaji and letter from Amiya Nath Bose to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru regarding conversion of Netaji's house into National museum and disposal of properties of Indian National army.

The government had earlier released four files including on 27 May from the Prime Minister’s Office, from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and also from the Ministry of External Affairs pertaining to the period 1968 to 2008.

Before that, the government had released three batches of files pertaining to Bose in March and April this year.

The first lot of 100 files relating to Bose were put in the public domain by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 January last year, on the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of Netaji.

With inputs from PTI