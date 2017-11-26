You are here:
Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind wish citizens on Constitution Day, recall constituent Assembly members

IndiaFP StaffNov, 26 2017 09:21:57 IST

With Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas being marked across the country, politicians took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the occasion.

The 26th day of November was declared "Constitution day" or "Samvidhan Divas" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

On Sunday, he paid respect to "the great women and men who gave India a Constitution we are proud of."

Finance minister Arun Jaitley extended greetings to citizens and appealed to cherish "the core principles of our constitution".


Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to appeal people to join the digital signature campaign affirming faith in Indian Constitution.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cautioned the country saying, "any nation that looses Tolerance to bold,daring,outrageous & even provocative creativity ultimately fossilises intellectually & Socially"

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah pledged to uphold the constitution.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Constitution Day was earlier commemorated as National Law Day, after a resolution by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

In 2015, according to Mint, the Centre declared 26 November as Constitution Day by a 19 November gazette notification.


Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 09:18 am | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 09:21 am


