Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind wish citizens on Constitution Day, recall constituent Assembly members

With Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas being marked across the country, politicians took to Twitter to wish the citizens on the occasion.

The 26th day of November was declared "Constitution day" or "Samvidhan Divas" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

On Sunday, he paid respect to "the great women and men who gave India a Constitution we are proud of."

On Constitution Day, we salute the great women and men who gave India a Constitution we are proud of. pic.twitter.com/koTBZIIgam — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2017

Finance minister Arun Jaitley extended greetings to citizens and appealed to cherish "the core principles of our constitution".

#ConstitutionDay greetings to everyone. On this day in 1949 Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. Let us cherish the core principles of our constitution, remember its framers & rededicate ourselves to the ideals of our constitution on this historic day. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 26, 2017

Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to appeal people to join the digital signature campaign affirming faith in Indian Constitution.

This #ConstitutionDay let us all join the Digital Signature campaign affirming faith in Indian Constitution. Click at this https://t.co/oceOGqhBYq and Digitally Sign by filling the form. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 24, 2017

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cautioned the country saying, "any nation that looses Tolerance to bold,daring,outrageous & even provocative creativity ultimately fossilises intellectually & Socially"

On Constitution Day what has happened to the Preambular Value-“Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith & Worship”. Any nation that looses Tolerance to bold,daring,outrageous & even provocative creativity ultimately fossilises intellectually & Socially . We are almost there — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 26, 2017

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah pledged to uphold the constitution.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. Today, I renew my pledge to uphold the Constitution. #Constitutionನಮ್ಮDharma

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 26, 2017

The principles of equality, justice, liberty & fraternity enshrined in the Constitution inspire our government to build a New Karnataka. CM @siddaramaiah renews the Constitutional pledge today. #Constitutionನಮ್ಮDharmapic.twitter.com/1pJADQvKV7 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 26, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

On this day, we recall with gratitude the members of the Constituent Assembly who gave us this vibrant and inspiring Constitution. And in particular we pay tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of our Constitution #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2017

Constitution Day was earlier commemorated as National Law Day, after a resolution by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

In 2015, according to Mint, the Centre declared 26 November as Constitution Day by a 19 November gazette notification.