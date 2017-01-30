Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's on his 69th death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other political leaders on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary.

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017

Leaders cutting across party lines also tweeted their tribute on the death anniversary of Gandhiji, which is also celebrated as Martyr's day across India.

#MahatmaGandhi ji showed us the ethical way, how India can progress in the right direction by following the virtues of truth and morality. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 30, 2017

Remembering the person, whose life meant a new chapter of thought for the whole world, Mahatma Gandhi, on his Punya Tithi. pic.twitter.com/X19Io9vSc8 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 30, 2017

On his death anniversary, let us remember #MahatmaGandhi's inspiring words "Be the Change you wish to see in the world." — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 30, 2017

We remember the great Mahatma today on #MartyrsDay and pledge to imbibe upon us the great values of Love, Humanity, Truth and Non Violence. pic.twitter.com/QDfTLw4q7F — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 30, 2017

Remembering our beloved Bapu #MahatmaGandhi on his Punyatithi — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 30, 2017

On this day in 1948, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest during a prayer meeting at the Birla House in New Delhi.

Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.