You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's on his 69th death anniversary

FP StaffJan, 30 2017 11:13:23 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other political leaders on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 69th death anniversary.

Leaders cutting across party lines also tweeted their tribute on the death anniversary of Gandhiji, which is also celebrated as Martyr's day across India.

On this day in 1948, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest during a prayer meeting at the Birla House in New Delhi.

Gandhi is admired across the world for his nonviolent philosophy of passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as the Mahatma.

Also See




Top Stories



Cricket Scores