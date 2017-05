Narendra Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2017

Nehru, who was sworn-in on 15 August 1947 as the first prime minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire, died on 27 May, 1964.

In office until his death, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister.

He was born on 14 November 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.