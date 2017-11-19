Narendra Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad. "Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary," the prime minister tweeted.

Gandhi was born on 19 November, 1917 and was the second longest-serving prime minister after her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She held the prime minister's office from January 1966 to March 1977 and from 14 January,1980 till her death in 1984.