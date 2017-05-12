Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, discusses bilateral ties

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Srisena had a meeting in Colombo on Thursday night during which the two leaders are understood to have reviewed the status of the bilateral relations.

"Delighted to meet President @MaithripalaS in Colombo," tweeted Modi, who arrived at Colombo earlier on a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka at a time when China is seeking to make inroads in the island nation.

"It is wonderful to meet this great human being @narendramodi in Colombo again. Thank you for gracing #InternationalVesakDay," tweeted Srisena.

Modi, on his second visit to Sri Lanka in two years, is here primarily to participate on Friday in the International Vesak Day celebrations, the biggest festival of Buddhists.

He will inaugurate a hospital built with India's assistance of Rs 150 crore. He will also address the Indian-origin Tamils against the backdrop of India's insistence that Sri Lanka should undertake devolution of power to the ethnic community as part of the reconciliation process.

Prior to his departure from New Delhi, Modi said, "This will be my second bilateral visit there (to Sri Lanka) in two years, a sign of our strong relationship."

In a Facebook post, he said, "My visit brings to the fore one of the most abiding links between India and Sri Lanka - the shared heritage of Buddhism."