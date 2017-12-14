You are here:
Narendra Modi meets ex-Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong, hails strengthening of bilateral ties in trade, defence, investment

New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the strengthening of bilateral relationship between India and Singapore in various sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, defence and security.

Former Prime Minister of Singapore, Goh Chok Tong shakes hands with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

Modi made these remarks during his meeting with visiting Emeritus Senior Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The prime minister also warmly recalled their long association, and congratulated Goh Chok Tong on assuming charge as the chairman of the governing board of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy earlier this year, an official statement said.

"The prime minister welcomed the momentum imparted by the exchange of several high-level visits between India and Singapore in recent years, and appreciated the strengthening of the bilateral relationship in all sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, defence and security," the statement said.


