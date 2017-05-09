Narendra Modi is India's best PM, caste exists due to foreign invasions, says new ICCSR chairman

Braj Bihari Kumar, the newly-appointed chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICCSR), is of the view that Narendra Modi is the best prime minister India has ever had and is the worst victim of intolerance.

76-year-old Kumar has been serving as the editor of the two quarterly journals, published by a society called Astha Bharati, of which he is a founding member. His views were published in Dialogue, one of those journals, over the last two years, reported The Indian Express.

“Narendra Modi has proved himself to be the best prime minister. The economy of the country was in bad shape, when he came to power; in the brief period, we have overtaken China in GDP growth," the report quoted Kumar as saying in an editorial titled 'Learn to tolerate Modi' in the October-December 2015 edition of Dialogue.

"A fact, which many of us feel, and feel deeply, is that there is none in India, who has suffered more due to intolerance than Narendra Modi," he had further said in the editorial.

In another editorial, Kumar had written that caste in its present form and untouchability exist because of Arab, Turk and Mughal invasions. Kumar also wrote that the Opposition's support to JNU students during the 2016 protests at the university hurt nationalistic sentiments.

A former principal of Sao Change Government College in Tuensang (Nagaland) and Science College in Kohima, Kumar has written, edited and co-authored 136 books, according to PTI.

Kumar succeeded noted economist SK Thorat as ICCSR chairman.

