Narendra Modi inaugurates India's longest bridge in Assam, to mark three years as prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sarbananda Sonwal, Chief Minister of Assam, inaugurated the Dhola-Sadiya bridge on Friday. AFP
People gather by the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which goes across the River Lohit, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river. AFP
Narendra Modi being presented a 'Sorain' by Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora, after the prime minister laid the foundation stone of an Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) at Gogamukh. PTI
An aerial view of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, a 9.15-kilometre-long structure that connects Assam with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. AFP
The Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which was officially named Bhupen Hazarika Bridge in honour of the late Assamese singer, is the longest in India. AFP
The Dhola Sadiya Bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by upto four hours. AFP