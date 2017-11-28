Narendra Modi inaugurates Hyderabad Metro: At airport, PM says Centre believes in 'competitive and cooperative federalism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro on Tuesday. The prime minister is next expected to address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will also be attended by Donald Trump's advisor Ivanka Trump.

Speaking at the city airport, Modi promised the state government of all possible support in developing Telangana, adding that the government is committed to "competitive, co-operative federalism."

"I assure the Telangana government that the BJP-led government at the Centre does not differentiate between states on the basis of politics. We believe in cooperative federalism to help states develop," he said.

Modi added that his government will work "shoulder to shoulder" with the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for the economic development of Telangana.

"Telangana is a new state. There is still a lot of work to be done," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the city for hosting the 2017 edition of the GES.

Today, the attention of the world is on Hyderabad. This city is hosting a prestigious international summit where industry leaders from the world are joining: PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad Airport #GES2017 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Modi also said that BJP and its local workers have always strived for people's welfare in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, despite the fact that the party has never been in power in these states.

"Whatever we are today, it is due to the generations of BJP workers who sacrificed their lives for the welfare of mother India. it is due to then that BJP is the largest democratic party in the world," Modi said.