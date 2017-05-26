Narendra Modi inaugurates Dhola-Sadiya bridge, Tarun Gogoi says it's a brainchild of Congress

Guwahati: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday attacked the BJP-led central government for trying to take credit for the newly constructed longest bridge on Lohit river in Assam, saying that it was the "brainchild" of the Congress.

"Today is one of the greatest days for the people of Assam as the India's longest and Asia's second longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge is inaugurated by Prime Miniser Narendra Modi," Gogoi said in a series of tweets.

"The bridge was our brainchild and it was approved in 2009 by the Union Cabinet and physical work started in 2011 where the work was awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd," he said.

Today is one of the greatest day for the people of Assam as the India's longest & Asia's 2nd longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge is inuagurated..1/1 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) May 26, 2017

by Prime Miniser @narendramodi .The bridge was our brainchild & it was approved in 2009 by the Union Cabinet and physical work started..2/2 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) May 26, 2017

in 2011 where the work was awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.We are grateful to Dr Manmohan Singh & the then Surface Transport.3/3 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) May 26, 2017

Minister as per the Indian culture for this great gift to Assam.People of Assam will remain grateful forever for this valuable gift...4/4 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) May 26, 2017

The Congress leader's remarks came soon after Modi inaugurated the bridge and accused the Congress of delaying its construction.

The 9.15-km long Dhola-Sadiya Bridge over Lohit river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river, was constructed at a cost of Rs 950 crore and will connect Assam with eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader also thanked former prime minister Manmohan Singh and then road transport minister Oscar Fernandes for approving the mega bridge project.

"We are grateful to Manmohan Singh and the then surface transport minister as per the Indian culture for this great gift to Assam. People of Assam will remain grateful forever for this valuable gift," he said.