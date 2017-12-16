Narendra Modi in Shillong: PM announces Rs 90,000 cr for improving roads, highways in Northeastern region

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the North East in the next two to three years to facilitate better connectivity.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation a 271-kilometre two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya and Shillong.

Meghalaya was the second stop of the prime minister after Mizoram during his day-long visit to the Northeastern region on Saturday.

"Over the next 2-3 years, an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore is proposed under the Special Accelerated Road Development Project (SARDP) in the North East and an investment of Rs 30,000 crore under Bharatmala is proposed for development of national highways in Northeastern states," Modi said while addressing a BJP rally in Shillong.

He said the central government has sanctioned around 4,000-kilometres of national highway (NH) across the North East at a cost of Rs 32,000 crore.

The prime minister said that over 1,200 kilometres of NH was constructed at an expenditure of nearly Rs 14,000 crore during the last three years alone.

Union minister KJ Alphons was present on the occasion.