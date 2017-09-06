Narendra Modi in Myanmar: New Delhi signs 11 memorandum of understanding with Nay Pyi Taw

Nay Pyi Taw: India and Myanmar signed eight agreements in a range of sectors, including one to strengthen democratic institutions in this country, to further build their multifaceted partnership.

The MoUs were signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The eight MoUs include one between the Election Commission and Union Election of Myanmar, the national level electoral commission of Myanmar.

An MoU was also signed to organise cultural exchange programme for the period 2017-2020, according to a statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Myanmar also signed agreements on cooperation between Myanmar Press Council and Press Council of India, extension of agreement on the establishment of India-Myanmar Centre for Enhancement of IT skill.

The two countries also signed agreement to cooperate in 'Medical Products Regulation' and in the field of health and medicine. They also signed MoU on enhancing the cooperation on upgradation of the women's police training centre at Yamethin in Myanmar.

Modi arrived on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar.

He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of Northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.