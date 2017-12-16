Narendra Modi in Meghalaya: PM attacks Mukul Sangma government, says Congress rule has ruined state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the North East states of Mizoram and Meghalaya on Saturday to inaugurate several development projects. After inaugurating the 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project in Aizwal, he headed to Meghalaya's Shillong.

In the Meghalaya capital, the prime minister said he has "several fond memories" of his visit from last year, and that he still remembers the taste of the tea served to him during his visit.

After inaugurating the 261-kilometre-long 2-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B, Modi said, "This road will serve as an east-west corridor. It will boost economic activity and establish a direct link between the important towns of the state- Shillong and Tura."

I am very happy to have inaugurated 261 kilometer long 2-Laning of Shillong-Nongstoin Section of NH 106 and Nongstoin- Rongjeng Section of NH 127-B.This road will serve as an east-west corridor : PM @narendramodi#PMInNorthEast — BJP (@BJP4India) December 16, 2017

In a veiled attack on the previous UPA government, he said that the Centre is today "standing at the door of the people of the state", and they know very well how the previous government treated them.

To avoid delays and distractions in the execution of projects, the North Eastern Council was constituted, he said, while ruing that nobody takes the council seriously anymore. He also said that he was the only prime minister after Morarji Desai who has taken part in a meeting of the North Eastern Council.

He also said that after forming the government at the Centre in 2014, he instructed his council of ministers to take a tour of North East every 15 days. "When our ministers come to this state, they stay here to talk to the people directly about their issues and needs," he said, adding that his government is making efforts to lessen the injustice done to North East all these years.

Modi also talked about the 15 new rail projects that the Centre is executing in the North East. "We are committed to bring all the state capitals of the North East region on the rail map. The Government of India is executing 15 new rail line projects of 1,385 kilometre length, at a cost of over Rs 47,000 crore," he said.

The prime minister also said that he wants to make Meghalaya a top tourist destination, and said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for this purpose.

Taking a dig at state chief minister Mukul Sangma, he said, "The chief minister of Meghalaya is a doctor but what is the situation of the state's health sector? Why are people not getting proper healthcare."

Change, which began with Assam, is now reaching Meghalaya, he said, while adding that 15 years of Congress rule has ruined Meghalaya. He then stepped up his attack by saying, "Why has the Congress government in Meghalaya committed so many scams? In Meghalaya, there are scams in meals being given to children."

The wave for change, which began with the Assam elections, is now reaching Meghalaya. This state can do wonders. 15 years of Congress rule has ruined Meghalaya: PM @narendramodi — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) December 16, 2017

The BJP's agenda, Modi said, will be to ensure speedy and all-round development.