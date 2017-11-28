Narendra Modi in Hyderabad: PM to inaugurate city's metro service and GES, attend live show on culture of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ivanka Trump, will inaugurate the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit on Tuesday. The summit, themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All', will take place in Hyderabad, and will focus on women entrepreneurs.

GES, a personal initiative of former US president Barack Obama to bring entrepreneurs from across the globe on one platform, started in 2010 in Washington, and thereafter it has been hosted by Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Morocco and Kenya.

Before inaugurating the GES, Modi will throw open the 30-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro from Nagole to Miyapur.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport at 1.10 pm, and will then take a helicopter ride to reach Miyapur at 2.15 pm for the inauguration of the Metro Rail project, the news agency PTI reported.

After he unveils the inaugural plaza at Miyapur, he will travel in the Metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally. He will leave for the GES at 2.50 pm.

Modi is expected to reach the GES venue in Madhapur at 3.25 pm and will stay there till 7.25 pm, a report on Telengana Today said.

Apart from inaugurating the GES and making remarks at the summit, he will also visit an exhibition on 'The Indian Edge' and 'Indian Entrepreneurship through the Ages' at the venue.

The report further added that Modi will head to the Taj Falaknuma Palace for a dinner hosted by the Centre for GES delegates where he will witness a programme showcasing fabrics and crafts of India and a live show on the cultural heritage of India.

He will then leave for Rajkot from the city's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by 10.30pm.

