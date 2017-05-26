Narendra Modi in Assam: Demonetisation was a very tough decision but people can see the change

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that demonetisation was a very tough decision for him to take but the people stood by him.

On the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, Modi thanked the 1.25 crore people of the country for standing by him in every decision his government took.

"Demonetisation was a very tough decision. (Opposition)Political leaders tried to create anger and provoke the people. But with the people's blessings, my government withstood all the problems," he said.

"Our support grew, despite tough decisions. People can see the change now," said Modi, whose government completed three years today, said at a public really in Guwahati.

On the issue of black money, Modi said, "We had decided to take strong steps against black money in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The black money seized from the corrupt will go back to the poor. I'll face problems, but won't hesitate to do it as I had promised this to the people".