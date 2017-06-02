You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Narendra Modi greets Telangana on Statehood Day

Narendra Modi greets Telangana on Statehood Day

IndiaIANSJun, 02 2017 12:53:18 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana on the occasion of the third anniversary of its formation.

"Statehood Day wishes to the people of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come," he tweeted.

Telangana is celebrating its third year of formation, the struggle for which began in 1955. Telangana became the 29th state of the country on 2 June 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Modi also hailed Andhra Pradesh and its people for their contribution to India's growth.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:53 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores