Narendra Modi greets Telangana on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana on the occasion of the third anniversary of its formation.
"Statehood Day wishes to the people of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come," he tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017
Telangana is celebrating its third year of formation, the struggle for which began in 1955. Telangana became the 29th state of the country on 2 June 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.
Modi also hailed Andhra Pradesh and its people for their contribution to India's growth.
My good wishes to the dynamic people of Andhra Pradesh. May AP touch new heights of development & continue to contribute to India's growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017
Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 12:53 pm