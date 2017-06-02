Narendra Modi greets Telangana on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana on the occasion of the third anniversary of its formation.

"Statehood Day wishes to the people of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come," he tweeted.

Telangana is celebrating its third year of formation, the struggle for which began in 1955. Telangana became the 29th state of the country on 2 June 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Modi also hailed Andhra Pradesh and its people for their contribution to India's growth.