Narendra Modi govt's intent clear on security issues, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu: There can be no compromise on matters related to the security of the country and the appropriate is being done across the border as well as within, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the intent of the Modi government was clear as well as consistent.

"I would say that there can be no compromise as far as safeguarding the country's security is concerned. As far as the professional approach of the security agencies, be it military or paramilitary forces, you must have realised that for the past few days, appropriate is being done across the border as well as within the borders," Singh told reporters at a function here.

He was replying to questions about the repeated instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and the NIA's crackdown on separatists and people involved in funding terror.

"I think it is now the will of the 125 crore people of this country as well as the people of J&K, particularly Kashmiris, that this bluff is called off," he said.

He said the youth of Kashmir have seen the way in which India is moving ahead on a fast track under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they don't want to be denied opportunities, he said.

It is the will of the common people of Kashmir that this wheel of fear, which is meant to keep them deprived of the opportunities, is stopped, he said.

Singh said that whether it is civil services exam or recruitment for military and paramilitary forces, the youth does not wish to be held back.

It is only the vested interests of a few, who are out to carry forward their agenda and (have) created this kind of mayhem, he said.

On a question about remarks by some opposition leaders about Kashmir being disputed, he said that as far as BJP and the Centre is concerned, if at all there is any issue, it is about retrieving the part of the state which continues to be under illegal occupation of Pakistan even after 70 years of Independence as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

Asked about a map released by the Congress in which Jammu and Kashmir was labelled as "Indian occupied Kashmir", he said "It should be an eye opener for the political class of India. There are certain issues on which the bottom line has to be drawn. There can be no compromise on political belief."