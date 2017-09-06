You are here:
Narendra Modi gifts Aung San Suu Kyi copy of research proposal that she had submitted to IIAS in 1986

IndiaPTISep, 06 2017 14:55:33 IST

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi with a special copy of the original research proposal she submitted for her fellowship in 1986.

File image of PM Narendra Modi and Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Reuters

"Presented Daw Aung San Suu Kyi a special reproduction of original research proposal she submitted for fellowship at IIAS (Indian Institute of Advanced Study), Shimla in May 1986," Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi is on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar where he held wide-ranging talks with Suu Kyi. After the meeting, Modi gifted the 72-year-old Nobel laureate a copy of her original research proposal.

Suu Kyi has a strong connection with India. She studied political science at the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi and graduated in 1964.

She was also a fellow in Shimla at the prestigious Indian Institute of Advanced Studies. Suu Kyi had also spent time with her husband Michael Aris and two sons Kim and Alexander in the former summer capital of the British India.

Modi arrived on Tuesday on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.


