You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Narendra Modi congratulates new South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his victory

Narendra Modi congratulates new South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his victory

IndiaPTIMay, 11 2017 09:29:01 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Moon Jae-in for his election as the South Korean President and said he looks forward to meeting him soon and working closely as strategic partners.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP

"I warmly congratulate H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in upon his election as President of the Republic of Korea," he tweeted in English and Korean languages.

"I look forward to meeting H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in soon and also look forward to working closely as special strategic partners," Modi added.

Moon, South Korea's first liberal leader in a decade, assumed presidential duties this morning after the National Election Commission finished counting yesterday's votes and declared him winner.

The special election was necessitated by the ousting of conservative Park Geun-hye, whose downfall and jailing on corruption charges is one of the most turbulent stretches in the nation's recent political history.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 09:29 am | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 09:29 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores