Narendra Modi congratulates new South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Moon Jae-in for his election as the South Korean President and said he looks forward to meeting him soon and working closely as strategic partners.

"I warmly congratulate H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in upon his election as President of the Republic of Korea," he tweeted in English and Korean languages.

"I look forward to meeting H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in soon and also look forward to working closely as special strategic partners," Modi added.

Moon, South Korea's first liberal leader in a decade, assumed presidential duties this morning after the National Election Commission finished counting yesterday's votes and declared him winner.

The special election was necessitated by the ousting of conservative Park Geun-hye, whose downfall and jailing on corruption charges is one of the most turbulent stretches in the nation's recent political history.