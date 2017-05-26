Narendra Modi congratulates Nepal PM Prachanda for successfully conducting elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated outgoing prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' for successfully conducting local elections in Nepal.

Modi conveyed his felicitations to Prachanda in a phone call on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday in a tweet.

Millions of Nepalese on 14 May voted in the country's first local-level polls in two decades as the Himalayan nation took a crucial step towards cementing democracy amid political turmoil.

Before the elections, Prachanda had called up Modi who had assured all possible help from India in conducting the polls successfully.

Prachanda, who became the prime minister in August 2016, resigned two days ago under an agreement with Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba at that time that they would share power on rotational basis till next year's elections.

Under that understanding, Prachanda had to resign after nine months of taking office.